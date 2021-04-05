Santa Fe-based Elevation Financial Group has affiliated with Austin, Texas-based Kestra Financial Inc. to serve as the independently owned Elevation’s broker/dealer.
Kestra provides wealth-management-platform technology, operations, compliance and oversight services, said Deborah Trouw, Elevation’s owner, lead financial adviser and certified financial planner.
“This gives us an upgrade in our technology,” Trouw said. “We are able to look more in-depth with people’s portfolio and communicate more effectively with clients and make more efficient and timely transactions.”
Trouw has owned Elevation Financial Group since 2007. Her daughter, Natalie Trouw, is a licensed associate at the firm and designated successor to operate the company.
Kestra supports more than 1,700 independent financial professionals with comprehensive securities and investment advisory services.
