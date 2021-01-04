Santa Fe-based DeployHub’s open-source microservices management platform has been accepted by the San Francisco-based Linux Foundation, which provides support for the open-source technology community.
Linux will manage and govern the DeployHub code behind its Ortelius product, which simplifies the creation of modern software for future technology, company co-founder and CEO Tracy Ragan said.
“It basically opens the door for us to talk to bigger companies like Google, Netflix and Red Hat,” Ragan said. “This is global recognition of the importance of this microservices technology. It is a stamp of approval.”
DeployHub is still a startup company but does have large IT service companies using its microservices technology, she said.
DeployHub was established in 2018 at the Santa Fe Business Incubator and has 2½ employees with intentions to expand to five employees in the next year, Ragan said.
DeployHub also provides value-added security features and support to its open-source Ortelius product, she said.
“We build the platforms to support robotics and artificial intelligence of the future,” Ragan said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.