Santa Fe-based venture capital firm Cottonwood Technology Fund ended the year completing raising more than $75 million for its Fund III that invests in companies in their earliest stages, even pre-prototype.
Fund III has been active since 2020 with investments in six companies. Cottonwood managing partner David Blivin has overseen investments of $76 million in 24 companies in two prior funds since 2010 and Fund III so far.
About half the investments have been in New Mexico tech companies and the rest in surrounding states with six investments across northern Europe through Cottonwood Investment’s second office in The Netherlands.
Fund III has 40 investors with two-thirds of the money invested from Europe.
In essence, European money in all three funds is funding Cottonwood’s 13 New Mexico investments, including its most successful investments Skorpiu and BayoTech, Blivin said.
Unusual for a venture capital firm, Blivin focuses on companies in pre-protype, pre-seed and seed funding stages, many times before they even have a business expert on board. Part of an initial Cotttonwood investment often goes to hiring a businessperson for the fledgling enterprise.
Venture capitalists take a share of ownership in the companies they fund. Cottonwood typically takes about one-third ownership.
“If you end up with a company worth hundreds of millions of dollars and you were there at day one, it is rewarding,” Blivin said.
Cottonwood does not invest in software, life sciences and biotech but rather photonics, micro and nanoelectronics, medical technology, energy transition and robotics. Blivin said all the companies Cottonwood has invested in have delivered working products.
Blivin has found a pipeline of niche investors willing to venture in companies not even out of the lab yet.
“It boils down to most of the investors are high-net-worth people,” he said. “They made money building their own companies. They like finding important developments we can help become industry leaders. They like we are building companies from scratch.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.