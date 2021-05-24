Santa Fe-based tech company Avisa Diagnostics started trading stock May 18 on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol AVBT.
Avisa is one of the few publicly traded companies based in New Mexico and, since its founding in 2011, has the third-highest investment pool among Santa Fe companies behind Meow Wolf and Descartes Labs.
Avisa was required to become a public company listed on a non-U.S. stock exchange to access $41 million provided by New York-based Global Emerging Markets. Avisa can draw from that fund for 36 months to work toward commercializing its product, BreathTest, Avisa CEO and co-founder David Joseph said.
Avisa in February acquired the Vancouver, British Columbia-based FogChain Corp. in a reverse merger. FogChain was listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, which gave Avisa access to the CSE, Joseph said. At that time, the company changed its name from Avisa Pharma to Avisa Diagnostics.
BreathTest is a laser spectrometer that can determine in 10 minutes the bacterial infection in the respiratory tract and reduce the overuse of broad spectrum antibiotics. The objective is early detection of infections for patients to avoid a ventilator, Joseph said.
Avisa is in post-COVID-19 long-haul trials and ventilator-associated pneumonia trials, with ambitions to seek initial U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in late 2023 or early 2024 and commercialize BreathTest in the first half of 2024, Joseph said.
Avisa Diagnostics has six employees.
