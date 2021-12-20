Two Santa Fe tech companies are collaborating to help pharmaceutical firms develop improved therapeutic antibodies.
OpenEye Scientific, a Santa Fe molecular modeling software company, created a new version of its Orion molecular design platform by incorporating the AbXtract antibody discovery module developed by Specifica, a Santa Fe company that builds antibody libraries and selects antibodies for client use.
The OpenEye Orion Antibody Discovery Suite will enable pharmaceutical companies to identify promising antibody leads from tens of millions of sequences, CEO Anthony Nicholls said.
Antibodies are considered large molecules. The primary Orion platform focuses on small molecules and assists pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies speed up the drug discovery process through rapid, robust and scalable software and consulting services.
Orion Antibody Discovery Suite gives OpenEye another product as the company swiftly grows in Santa Fe. OpenEye has 107 employees, with that expected to grow to 130 in the next six months.
Specifica was founded in 2016 and has 15 employees, with potential to reach 30 to 40 in the next year, Chief Scientific Officer Andrew Bradbury said.
“We’ve used this software in-house for quite a while,” Bradbury said about AbXtract. “We were thinking of commercializing it.”
