The first full fiscal year of coronavirus restrictions only marginally impacted overall consumer spending in Santa Fe, city Finance Department statistics show.
The city recorded $3.45 billion in taxable gross receipts from local businesses for fiscal year 2021 running from July 1, 2020, to June 30, with business occupancy restrictions in place the entire time. This fell short of pre-pandemic fiscal year 2019, which saw $3.591 billion in taxable gross receipts for the period ending June 30, 2019.
Fiscal year 2020 recorded $3.396 billion in taxable gross receipts because downtown hotels were down to 5 percent occupancy and restaurants limited to takeout and delivery in the opening months of the pandemic.
Taxable gross receipts for accommodations and food services dropped from $540 million to $359 million from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2021, but retail jumped from $997 million to $1.039 billion in the same period and real estate soared from $109 million to $134 million, Finance Department data shows.
Construction rose from $476 million to $502 million, but arts and entertainment — with all theaters closed until March — tumbled from $52 million to $25 million.
