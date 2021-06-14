Santa Fe's taxable sales in March were higher than in March 2020 or March 2019, spurred by the county reaching the green level in the state’s color-coded system of business restrictions in March.
Total taxable gross receipts in March reached $305.3 million, a 21.9 percent increase from March 2020 and 7.3 percent higher than March 2019.
Taxable gross receipts for retail trade in the city of Santa Fe in March reached $93.6 million, easily outpacing March 2020’s $65 million but also far surpassing the $75.8 million in taxable sales generated in March 2019, according to a city news release.
Santa Fe County went green March 10 on the state’s COVID-19 restriction levels, meaning retail and restaurants could operate at 50 percent capacity.
“Besides the blowout taxable retail sales coming in $28.6 million more than a year ago, the fact that 16 of the 21 industry groups had year-over-year growth and 13 of 21 industries had growth over 2019 indicates a very strong recovery going on in Santa Fe,” said Brad Fluetsch, an investment officer in the city's Finance Department.
Fluetsch said construction in March was higher than 2019 and 2020, but accommodations and food services along with arts, entertainment and recreation had not surpassed March 2019 yet.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.