Santa Fe Stucco & Roofing has added a solar division to install residential and commercial solar power systems throughout Northern New Mexico.
SOMOS Solar New Mexico will use only American manufactured products from LG, Panasonic and other manufacturers.
Santa Fe Stucco & Roofing/SOMOS Solar will be able to undertake roof repairs and solar installation on the same job, according to the company.
“We have more than 300 days of sunshine a year. Every home and building in New Mexico should have a solar system,” SOMOS Solar CEO Francis McPartlon said in a statement. “We have a dedicated team, and everyone is thrilled we are adding solar to our portfolio. We invite all New Mexicans to join our solar community.”
