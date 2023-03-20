Santa Fe streaming service Xerb gets a taste of the Oscars By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Mar 20, 2023 Mar 20, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Business Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Long before the Oscar chatter and birthday-song acceptance speech, Santa Fe-based Xerb streamed the recent Academy Award winner for best live-action short film, An Irish Goodbye.It was the first eventual Oscar winner Xerb has streamed, though it has streamed four nominated films, CEO Eric Streeper said.Xerb streamed 89 shorts Jan. 14-18, 2022, for the Indie Shorts Award Cannes. An Irish Goodbye was part of a block of 23 films that sold 33 tickets at Xerb, Streeper said.“It shows we have quality stuff,” Streeper said about An Irish Goodbye’s Oscar win. “We’re getting the highest-caliber films that are out there.”Before the pandemic, Xerb streamed films for 27 film festivals. The streaming service expanded starting in 2020, and now Streeper collaborates with 234 film festivals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Follow Teya Vitu Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe County jail guard, Life Link employee charged in alleged drug ringFamily of man shot dead in Santa Fe awaits answersDeputies respond to domestic dispute involving state Republican senatorJohnnie's Cash Store owner fostered sense of communityEspañola police chased suspect into Santa Fe before crashTurmoil at New Mexico cultural affairs office reflects festering problemsVideos show Judge Khalsa's arrest on DWI charge after rollover crashMan jumps to death at Rio Grande Gorge BridgeEfforts stall to stop suicides at Rio Grande Gorge BridgeLawmakers churn out rush of bills on last full day of session Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat State senator's book doesn't rate as a tell-all Ringside Seat Winners, losers and a merciful ending Building Santa Fe Filling the need for Santa Fe's missing middle is critical Phill Casaus Comics: You can check out anytime you like; you can never leave