Long before the Oscar chatter and birthday-song acceptance speech, Santa Fe-based Xerb streamed the recent Academy Award winner for best live-action short film, An Irish Goodbye.

It was the first eventual Oscar winner Xerb has streamed, though it has streamed four nominated films, CEO Eric Streeper said.

Xerb streamed 89 shorts Jan. 14-18, 2022, for the Indie Shorts Award Cannes. An Irish Goodbye was part of a block of 23 films that sold 33 tickets at Xerb, Streeper said.