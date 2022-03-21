Santa Fe Storage and Moving (known as Santa Fe Storage and Transfer in an earlier incarnation) is shedding the Santa Fe from its business name to become Pro-Move Logistics.
The street-front signs still have the old name, but since December, CEO and part-owner Ryan Goodman has been rebranding trucks and storage units as Pro-Move Logistics.
“The real reason for the change is Santa Fe was geographically restraining,” Goodman said.
He said that since he became CEO in March 2021, interstate moves to and from places like Tennessee, Texas and California have increased five-fold.
“We used to be your neighborhood sort of mover that didn’t have the capabilities to do large jobs,” Goodman said. “Now we are a regional mover capable to move whole households and whole offices.”
Pro-Move Logistics has one, 49,000-square-foot warehouse in Santa Fe but is planning more warehouses in Taos, Albuquerque and El Paso, said Goodman, who expects to become sole owner or Pro-Move Logistics soon.
Pro-Move Logistics also has three self-storage facilities in Santa Fe, two in Moriarty and two in Roswell.
New to Pro-Move since December are 24 Pro-Vault portable storage containers measuring 16 by 8 by 8 feet. Goodman expects 20 more portable storage containers measuring 8 by 8 by 8 feet in April or May. He will keep adding portable units as long as there is demand.
Goodman has also kept tabs on the realities of higher wage demands. He increased minimum wage at Pro-Move to $15 per hour when he became CEO.
“We added trucks to the fleet and couldn’t find qualified help at $15,” he said. “I went to $18 in June 2021.”
