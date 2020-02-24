Santa Fe tech startup NTxBio went into fast-forward mode this year after five years of “basically burning money” to develop a new way to create and produce “much more [pharmaceuticals] much faster,” in the words of the company’s president and co-founder.
NTxBio on Jan. 10 was awarded $339,542 in Job Training Incentive Program reimbursement funding from the New Mexico Economic Development Department to train 12 employees, who will be paid an average wage of $38.67 per hour.
The company now has seven employees. NTxBio President and co-founder Alex Koglin believes he will have 40 people on the payroll by the end of the year.
“In the last [three] months the company has significantly changed,” Koglan said
Venture capital firm Anzu Partners believes Koglin, too: The Boston and Washington, D.C., venture capital and private equity firm in December injected about $9 million into NTxBio. Anzu is the largest investor in an investment pool of $13 million, Koglin said.
This places NTxBio among the largest venture capital recipients in the Santa Fe region along with Meow Wolf, Descartes Labs, Avisa Pharma and Pebble Labs in Los Alamos, according to PitchBook Data, a Seattle-based financial data and software company.
Koglin and Michael Humbert started the company in April 2015 at Santa Fe Community College's Trades and Advanced Technology Center, where NTxBio is quickly running out of room.
“We are moving out of there in spring,” said Koglin, adding NTxBio has leased an 11,000-square-foot space on Bisbee Court off N.M. 14, just south of Interstate 25. “Within a year or two, we will break ground [on a larger location].”
Koglin took two compounds he developed at Los Alamos National Laboratory to develop new methods to produce pharmaceuticals that do not employ a commonly used fermentation process that he says is slow, needs a lot of space and is prone to contamination.
“You can produce [pharmaceuticals] in a much smaller space,” Koglin said. “Pharmaceutical companies need 10,000 to 30,000 square feet and $400 million to $500 million to produce one drug. Our spaces are 10 square feet to 30 square feet. We produce pharmaceuticals with an enzyme without using living organisms. Those enzymes do the same job as a living organism in a fermentation.”
Koglin said the venture capital investments will allow NTxBio to reach out to pharmaceutical companies to offer assistance in producing drugs for clinical trials or commercial markets.
“It means we have become approved for development agreements [with pharmaceutical companies],” Koglin said. “We can do all levels of clinical trials and commercial productions. Pharmaceutical companies are not able to make enough for clinical trials. We assist in developing drugs.”
Koglin said his cell-free production method can produce much more drugs much faster.
“Now there is one Ebola vaccine, but Ebola changes,” Koglin said. “To respond to an Ebola change would take eight months [with traditional production methods]. We have a chance to respond in two weeks. All of a sudden, using our technology, it becomes feasible to do personalized medicine.”
Anzu Partners manages $350 million invested in 25 tech companies, focusing on life sciences, manufacturing, materials and measurement/monitoring.
“We are very optimistic and hopeful of what Alex can achieve,” Anzu Partners managing partner David Seldin said. “They have a fundamental technology that can be carefully developed … to shrink the tremendous amount of space to a bunch of table tops for a fraction of the price. That caught our attention.”
Koglin was reticent to discuss how big his company could become if the success continues.
“We’re not thinking of the potential for the company in terms of the number of employees or revenue, but rather the impact we hope to have on global health and fighting disease,” he said. “We believe in this technology, and we are fortunate to have the confidence of our investors to help us realize our vision of revolutionizing bioinformatics and biologics manufacturing as we know it today.”
NTxBio fits the model of graduating into venture capital after the first five years of funding with individual angel investors, equipment supplied by Los Alamos National Laboratory and state grants. Angel investors in Santa Fe typically fall between $50,000 and $250,000, while venture capital starts at about $300,000 in New Mexico, said John Chavez, president of the New Mexico Angels.
“There is a lot more in the angel arena than venture capital arena,” Chavez said.
Venture capital investors seek early stage companies with high potential but that are not necessarily attractive to traditional lenders.
“They are generally pre-revenue companies,” said Marie Longserre, CEO of the Santa Fe Business Incubator, which houses and guides startup tech companies. “You’re seen as having the basic components that would attract investment. … Venture-backed companies tend to be the type of startups that have a very broad market potential and growth potential and a unique product or service that is protected under intellectual property protection and therefore is valuable.”
