Santa Fe startup SciVista received a $1 million federal Small Business Innovation Research grant to complete its virtual reality data visualization technology.
SciVista, based at the Santa Fe Business Incubator, is developing a product called Summit VR, which is a platform to add three-dimensional data into virtual reality. As an example, heat distribution data can be added to a virtual reality building, SciVista CEO Simon Woodruff said.
Summit VR is being developed in partnership with Intel, Kitware, the Texas Advanced Computing Center, the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy and others.
SciVista, a builder of data visualization programs, was established in 2018 and is a spinoff from Woodruff Scientific, a Santa Fe research and development company focused on electromagnets, diagnostic sensors and pulsed power systems.