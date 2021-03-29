The Santa Fe Spirits downtown tasting room reopened Thursday with a new spirits and dessert pairing, partnering the distillery with Coquette, a local dessert-in-a-jar producer.
Coquette owner Caitlin Olsen last year approached Santa Fe Spirits owner Colin Keegan to pair pastries with his spirits for a special five-course dinner event she hoped to stage with five local chefs each preparing one course. The pandemic scrubbed that effort.
Just a few weeks ago, Keegan reached out to Olsen to see if she wanted to offer her desserts when he reopened his tasting room.
Coquette produces desserts in 16-ounce jars. Olsen created three desserts exclusively for Santa Fe Spirits, each containing one of Keegan’s spirits.
The desserts include apple pear crisp with apple brandy and New York style cheesecake; baklava drizzled in honey with atapiño piñon liqueur and crème brûlée; and chocolate molten cake and macaroons with a caramel Colkegan Whiskey sauce.
“We have always been a go-to for cocktails before dinner,” Keegan said. “Now we hope to be a go-to for cocktails and dessert after dinner.”
Olsen launched Coquette in New York in 2019 and moved to Santa Fe in 2020, during which she sold her desserts via individual orders through the end of the year.
She expects to have retail space at the new CHOMP food hall on Cerrillos Road and at La Montañita Co-op by the end of April. She also is working to get Coquette products into Whole Foods in Santa Fe and Albuquerque and sell at the Rail Yards Market in Albuquerque.
