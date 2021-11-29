Santa Fe Spirits has gone national with home delivery of its whiskey, gin and brandy.
As of Nov. 23, spirits lovers in 41 states can mail-order bottles from the Santa Fe craft distiller, which was established by Colin Keegan in 2010.
“You can go to our website [santafespirits.com], order a bottle, and it will be delivered to your house,” Keegan said.
Keegan has assembled a distribution pipeline with Big Thirst Marketing in Austin, Texas, and distributor LibDib of San Jose, Calif., which will get the Santa Fe Spirits product to retailer Sailor Guevara Cocktail Co. of Stuart, Fla., which will ship the Santa Fe Spirits bottles to customers.
Guevara has individual agreements with 41 states to enable UPS delivery of alcohol to people’s homes, Keegan said.
“We are using a network of distributors and retailers to get our product to homes,” Keegan said. “We don’t have to disappoint people who don’t want to travel with alcohol. Many people have said: ‘This is great. Can you send me some?’ ”
Keegan guesses he may ship about 1,000 bottles in the first year.
“What we have to do is sell a little bit and put the money into marketing,” he said.
Santa Fe Spirits produces about 45,000 bottles a year of gin, whiskey, brandy and vodka. The flagship product is Colkegan Single Malt Whiskey, which makes up about 30 percent of sales.
Keegan said his products are available in about 200 grocery and liquor stores and 200 bars and restaurants in New Mexico. Santa Fe Spirits also is available in stores in 11 states.
“We expect a 10 to 20 percent jump in sales,” Keegan said.
The Santa Fe Spirits distillery is at 7505 Mallard Way, Unit I, and the downtown tasting room is at 308 Read St.
