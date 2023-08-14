080823_GC_SLingshot_01rgb.jpg

Grey De Bella sits last week in his Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled “autocycle,” outside of De Bella’s new location for Santa Fe Slingshot Rentals at the former Squeaky Clean Car Wash site on Cerrillos Road. 

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Just two months ago, Grey De Bella rented his first three-wheeled Slingshot “autocycle” in Sun Valley, Idaho.

By July 1, he owned a 178-horsepower, 2,100-pound Polaris Slingshot. By Aug. 1, he had his rental insurance and was ready to rock and roll with his Santa Fe Slingshot Rentals business.

“This is very quick,” De Bella said. “We jumped on it right away.”

080823_GC_SLingshot_02rgb.jpg

Rafael Soto last week begins the process of laying bricks to close the doorway of the former Squeaky Clean Car Wash building on Cerrillos Road. The car wash building, still painted with bubbles and water splashes, will become the new home of Santa Fe Slingshot Rentals.

Recommended for you