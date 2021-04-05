The shuttle from numerous Santa Fe locations to the Albuquerque International Sunport will resume May 3 with 16 daily departures.
Groome Transportation, which operates the 11- and 14-seat shuttles, had suspended service by the end of March 2020 as air travel evaporated in the early weeks of the pandemic. By mid-April 2020, the Transportation Security Administration at the Albuquerque airport screened only 200 to 300 people per day rather than the normal 6,000 to 7,000 screenings per day.
Groome will have daily departures from its Santa Fe main office at 2426 Cerrillos Road, Suite A, from 2:30 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. with potential pickup points at dozens of hotels and other locations. Reservations are required.
Departures from the Sunport will be from 5:15 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Shuttle capacity will be limited as the middle seats will remain empty as a COVID-19 safety measure. All passengers and shuttle drivers must wear masks, Groome spokesman Jason Deitz said.
One-way shuttle rates will be $36, just as before the pandemic, Deitz added.
