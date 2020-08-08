COVID-19 is doing something the march of modern times couldn't: Kick shoe repair shops to the curb.
“After [five] decades, the business had proven itself to be depression- or recession-tolerant for sure, but nobody could expect a pandemic would cripple the world like this one has,” said Vicente Trujillo, owner of City Shoe and Boot Repair, in business in Santa Fe since 1974.
Trujillo says his small shop on Ninita Street is barely hanging on — "doing maybe 20 percent of what we would normally be doing" — in large part because such businesses are a hardy lot, having survived the second half of the 20th century when disposable shoes ate into the repair industry.
Uncertain if the shop will stay open if revenue doesn't improve, Trujillo acknowledges "the business is not where it needs to be to meet the bills." Three members of his staff are gone, and operating hours are down to 32 a week.
“I’m trying to hang on until the fall, which is our busiest time of year, in hopes that things are going to pick up so we can carry on. But if it does not get where we need it to get in the fall, and resume some sense of normalcy, then we may have to look at probably closing,” said Trujillo, who has owned the shop since 2013.
The problems facing City Shoe and Boot Repair touched Santa Fean Roberta Padilla Cohen enough to make a July 18 post about the store on the Santa Fe Bulletin Board Facebook page.
“If you treasure this small business as much as we do, TAKE YOUR SHOES THAT NEED REPAIR TO CITY SHOE & BOOT," read the post. "Please help support and sustain Vicente and his staff, who perform a much-valued service for our community.”
The post garnered immediate attention from the Facebook group with 530 likes and 145 comments.
The virtual endorsement quickly transformed into palpable support from the community.
“That Tuesday [after the post] was the best day that we have had this year,” Trujillo said. “That is the blessing of our customer base. They stepped up in a way that even surprised me.”
Three weeks after the post, Trujillo said he is still seeing an outpouring of community support for the business.
“We are seeing 25 to 30 customers bring stuff in each day, but what’s happening is a lot of these customers haven’t been bringing in a pair of shoes. They’ve been cleaning out their closets to try and get me as much work as they can,” he said.
Founded in 1974 by Trujillo’s grandfather Mariano Ortega, a World War II vet with over 75 years of experience in shoe repair, the business has been part of Santa Fe's small-business community for generations.
Ortega “retired” in 1988 when his eldest son took over the business; then one of his daughters ran it for a while before Trujillo purchased it from her in 2013.
When nonessential businesses were closed this spring, Trujillo shuttered the shop for two months.
During the lull, Trujillo applied for and received a Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loan and Economic Injury Disaster Loans, but these measures were insufficient when considering the complete loss of revenue during that period.
In addition to applying for federal assistance, the business used creative ventures to drum up support from its loyal customer base. He offered prepaid gift cards and started a GoFundMe campaign, which raised $3,000 of its $20,000 goal to make payroll for his employees.
“After having the employees around for two or three generations, they are really like our family,” Trujillo said. “We did everything that we could possibly do to keep them whole.”
These creative fundraising ventures helped keep the shop afloat during its two-month hiatus, but when the shop reopened in May, revenue had all but disappeared.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently announced $400 million from New Mexico’s Severance Tax Permanent Fund will be used for loans to small New Mexico businesses and nonprofits. Eligible businesses may borrow two times their average monthly expenses with an interest rate at half the prime rate on the day the loan is made.
Like many small businesses, City Shoe and Boot Repair is looking into loans as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state.
“I am really grateful the community has been as supportive as they have,” Trujillo said. “It’s really unreal to me because I never thought the community would stand behind small businesses like they have. We are hoping to be able to get through this and carry on.”
