Santa Fe’s average gas price hit $3 per gallon for regular unleaded June 22 for the first time since Oct. 10, 2014, according to AAA.
The price then dipped below $3 for several days but gas prices in New Mexico surged by 10 to 15 cents in the last week of June. Santa Fe reached an average of $3.13 per gallon Thursday and the statewide average clocked in at $3.09 per gallon, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.
The national average was $3.12 per gallon.
“Given that crude oil prices are at three-year highs and travel volume is expected to remain high through the summer travel season, we anticipate that retail gas prices will continue to increase,” AAA New Mexico spokesman Daniel Armbruster said.
New Mexico now has the 19th most expensive gas in the U.S., according to AAA.
On Thursday, the average price of gas was $3.12 in Albuquerque, $3.16 in Farmington and $2.96 in Las Cruces. The average price was $3.43 in Colorado, $3.12 in Arizona, $3.74 in Nevada and $2.80 in Texas, AAA reported.
