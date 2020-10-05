Santa Fe SCORE, an organization of volunteer business mentors, wanted a smaller, more intimate women’s conference this year after staging the inaugural event a year ago at the Scottish Rite Center.
The thought in January was maybe to hold the event at an art gallery with 60 or so people, a few speakers and plenty of networking, said Kim White, who chaired the “Women Rising: The Power of Grit & Grace” conference held online Sept. 23.
The original idea went by the wayside as did so many things scheduled after mid-March. But intimacy grew in leaps and bounds for what became a virtual conference, as most attendees and even speakers were at their respective homes in Santa Fe and many other places.
“We took a survey two days after the event,” White said. “A number of people commented they felt the virtual event was more personal, more private.”
Victoria Price, daughter of actor Vincent Price, was the moderator, appearing online from North Carolina. Speakers included Paula and Guadalupe Goler from Goler Fine Imported Shoes in Santa Fe and Santa Fe real estate broker Emily Garcia, and, from farther afield, keynote speaker Diana Nyad; Kimberly Kisner, senior change manager at Intercontinental Hotel Group; former U.S. Secret Service agent Mary Beth Wilkas Janke; and Pamela Thompson, executive director of The Life Monologue Project.
Claire Schneider enjoyed the virtual format because it allowed SCORE to bring in a broader scope of speakers.
“It was inspiring,” said Schneider, owner of Language Matters, a Santa Fe English language school. “It was a good reminder that it’s not easy being in business and it’s never a straight line to success. Even successful people have some kind of hardship, but they never give up.”
Even though the conference was online, attendance this year was a little older than last year, with 60 percent at least 45 years old, White said.
SCORE sold 129 tickets to “Women Rising” with about 70 to 90 women tuning in live, but the remainder chose to experience the conference later.
“If we do it virtually next year, we can get three times as many people,” White said, adding she marketed the virtual conference in Colorado, Utah, California and Georgia, and had attendees from Alaska, New York and New Jersey.
The first SCORE women’s conference in September 2019 had 182 attendees at the Scottish Rite Center.
White believes future SCORE women’s conferences could be a mix of live and virtual events.
“I think the participants came away with something a lot more personal than they expected,” she said.
SCORE changed the format for the virtual event. Speakers spoke for 15 to 25 minutes instead of the 50 minutes at the live conference a year ago. Shorter presentations could continue once live conferences resume, White said.
“We didn’t want to bombard people,” she said.
White said the SCORE women’s conference is designed to inspire woman, not be a tutorial on how to run a business, since most participants are successful business women.
“The idea was to give women hope for their business and build resilience in a desperate time,” White said.
