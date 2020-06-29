Santa Fe placed 11 restaurants on the Wine Spectator restaurant awards lists.
They were among nearly 3,800 restaurants to earn the magazine’s Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence and Grand Award designations that were announced Thursday.
La Casa Sena and The Compound were the only Santa Fe establishments to receive the Best of Award of Excellence.
La Casa Sena has the longest continuous tenure among Santa Fe restaurants on the Wine Spectator list, appearing since 1992. The Compound returned to the list this year after missing 2019.
Lawrence Becerra is the only Santa Fe owner of two Award of Excellence restaurants: Sazón and Sassella.
“We take pride in our wine list,” Becerra said. “At every price point, we have the best wine you can get. We focus on areas that most folks don’t focus on. At Sazón we have an extensive list from Baja [California, Mexico], which has become a world-class area. At Sassella, we have wines from Sicily and Lombardy.”
The other Santa Fe restaurants with Award of Excellence honors are Luminaria, Il Piatto Italian Farmhouse Kitchen, Trattoria A Mano, Restaurant L’Olivier, TerraCotta Wine Bistro, Restaurant Martín and Geronimo.
