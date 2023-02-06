The first Santa Fe Restaurant Week in three years will have at least 27 participating restaurants in the Feb. 20 to March 2 event.
With two weeks to go before the start, these restaurants have signed up: 315 Restaurant & Wine Bar, Andiamo!, Arroyo Vino, Chocolate Maven Bakery & Cafe, Coyote Cafe, Dinner for Two, El Farol Restaurant, El Nido, Estevan’s Restaurante, Izanami, Jambo Cafe, Joseph’s Culinary Pub, La Casa Sena, Lino’s & Chile Line, Osteria D’Assisi, Palace Prime, Restaurant Martín, Rio Chama Prime Steakhouse, Rustica Fresh Italian Kitchen, Santacafé, Sazón, SkyFire at Bishop’s Lodge, Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen, TerraCotta Wine Bistro, The Ranch House, The Shed and Zacatlán.
“It would be nice to reach 30 this time,” said Michele Ostrove, owner of Wings Media Network and founder of Santa Fe Restaurant Week.
Before the pandemic, more than 50 restaurants took part.
Post-pandemic Restaurant Week differs a bit from the past, with only one weekend but the most total days at 11. Not all restaurants will be open all days with staffing issues still in play.
The pricing differs, too, with restaurants free to choose at $5 increments between $25 and $65. So far, only five restaurants have chosen the $65 price point, with four at $45, three at $35 and The Shed at the lowest end at $25. Dinners are three-course meals.
“When I first reached out early on, I got a lot of responses about raising prices,” Ostrove said. “I have been greatly relieved and happy to see we have more of a range this year.”