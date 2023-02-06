The first Santa Fe Restaurant Week in three years will have at least 27 participating restaurants in the Feb. 20 to March 2 event.

With two weeks to go before the start, these restaurants have signed up: 315 Restaurant & Wine Bar, Andiamo!, Arroyo Vino, Chocolate Maven Bakery & Cafe, Coyote Cafe, Dinner for Two, El Farol Restaurant, El Nido, Estevan’s Restaurante, Izanami, Jambo Cafe, Joseph’s Culinary Pub, La Casa Sena, Lino’s & Chile Line, Osteria D’Assisi, Palace Prime, Restaurant Martín, Rio Chama Prime Steakhouse, Rustica Fresh Italian Kitchen, Santacafé, Sazón, SkyFire at Bishop’s Lodge, Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen, TerraCotta Wine Bistro, The Ranch House, The Shed and Zacatlán.

“It would be nice to reach 30 this time,” said Michele Ostrove, owner of Wings Media Network and founder of Santa Fe Restaurant Week.

