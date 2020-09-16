A downtown stalwart since first publishing in 1974, the Santa Fe Reporter will relocate by the end of the year to escape the high downtown rents.
The alt-weekly in December will move into the former Bella Media space at the Pacheco Park business center on Pacheco Street near St. Francis Drive and Cordova Road, editor and publisher Julie Ann Grimm said.
“The lease is more than half less [than the Marcy Street office],” Grimm told The New Mexican.
The Santa Fe Reporter had been on Marcy Street for about 30 years after having offices on Guadalupe Street and on Montezuma Avenue.
"This building holds a lot of history for the Reporter, and we have loved being a part of the downtown landscape for so long,” Grimm said. “It is not easy to leave. But the best decision for the future of the newspaper and our ability to provide journalism for our community was to relocate. We really look forward to learning more about our new neighbors closer to the geographic center of the city."
The move is driven in part by collapsing revenue during the pandemic but has already been in play for more than a year since before downtown property owner Gerald Peters bought the Reporter building in 2019.
“We agreed to stay for a certain time,” Grimm said. “That time has passed.”
Pacheco Park owners Tierra Concepts reached out to the Reporter after finding out the paper was seeking a new home.
“We really wanted them to come,” said Saguna Severson, marketing director at Tierra Concepts. “It’s the perfect place for publishing.”
Grimm said Pacheco Park will suit the Reporter.
“We think it will be a really comfortable place for us,” she said.
Grimm announced the move in the Wednesday edition of the Reporter.
“We endured furloughs and layoffs in the spring, as many local businesses couldn't advertise since they weren't open,” Grimm wrote in the Reporter. “We reduced the number of pages in each issue by half and cut the number of copies in weekly circulation by the same measure.”
Grimm said the alt-weekly hopes to restore page numbers and circulation to pre-coronavirus figures once economic conditions allow.
“Our new home, however, will help keep overhead low and put more of every dollar we earn toward journalism,” Grimm wrote.
