A Texas-sized home northwest of Santa Fe is being marketed — where else — in Texas.
The $3.45 million listing is a 9,316-square-foot main house with two bedrooms and an office that could be a third bedroom, five bathrooms, an elevator and a 14-seat movie theater modeled after the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas.
The home at 224 Headquarters Trail sits on 11.5 acres in the neighborhood of La Tierra Nueva north of N.M. 599, an area that in the second quarter had the largest home sales growth as well as the highest median sales price in the county, according to the Santa Fe Association of Realtors.
The Headquarters property includes a 1,897-square-foot guesthouse with three bedrooms and three baths and a 718-square-foot caretaker house with one bedroom and one bath.
The Sotheby’s International Realty brokerage team of Gary Bobolsky, Nancy Lehrer and Tara Earley put the listing on the Santa Fe Multiple Listing Service and then specifically placed it on the CultureMap Houston website, which focuses on lifestyle topics.
“We figured there is a good chance a Houston person might purchase this property,” Bobolsky said
The property is owned as a second home by Houston-based Wayne Patterson, principal and co-founder of Dos Rios Partners, a Texas private equity firm.
The home originally was listed for $5.1 million in early 2018 and would cost an estimated $7.1 million to build today, Bobolsky said. It was taken off the market and relisted June 26 at a lower price.
Texans make up about one-third of high-end home sales in Santa Fe, Bobolsky said.
“They love the climate here,” he said. “They like the social aspect.”