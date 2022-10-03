An Anthem, Ariz.-based project management software firm has determined Santa Fe ranks No. 14 among America’s 389 metropolitan areas for job quits between May 2021 and May 2022 — a national phenomenon known as the "great resignation."
Workamajig crunched various U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data to determine 6 percent of workers in Santa Fe changed their employment status during that year — double the national average of 3 percent. Also in the 6 percent to 7 percent range are Flagstaff, Ariz.; Houston; Austin, Texas; Midland, Texas; Nashville, Tenn.; and Sarasota, Fla. Even higher are Atlantic City, N.J.; Las Vegas, Nev.; Dallas; Odessa, Texas; and Orlando, Fla.
Santa Fe is job heavy in three of the top five industries with the highest rates of resignations: arts, entertainment and recreation with a 56.7 percent increase in job openings; leisure and hospitality at 48 percent; and accommodation and food service at 47.2 percent.
Workamajig discovered that nearly all top 20 cities with high resignations were in the Southwest from California to Texas and the north-south corridor from Florida to Indiana.
The Workamajig study determined the highest resignation rate nationwide is in the 18 to 29 age group, where about 37 percent of workers resigned in 2021. The resignation rate declined for each older age group, down to 9 percent for ages 50 to 64.
Workamajig found only 13 cities that saw declines in resignations across from May 2021 to May 2022. These include Lawton, Okla.; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Kokomo, Ind.; Racine, Wis.; and Rocky Mount, Okla. The most likely locations for fewer resignations were in the Midwest and the Carolinas.