An Anthem, Ariz.-based project management software firm has determined Santa Fe ranks No. 14 among America’s 389 metropolitan areas for job quits between May 2021 and May 2022 — a national phenomenon known as the "great resignation."

Workamajig crunched various U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data to determine 6 percent of workers in Santa Fe changed their employment status during that year — double the national average of 3 percent. Also in the 6 percent to 7 percent range are Flagstaff, Ariz.; Houston; Austin, Texas; Midland, Texas; Nashville, Tenn.; and Sarasota, Fla. Even higher are Atlantic City, N.J.; Las Vegas, Nev.; Dallas; Odessa, Texas; and Orlando, Fla.

Santa Fe is job heavy in three of the top five industries with the highest rates of resignations: arts, entertainment and recreation with a 56.7 percent increase in job openings; leisure and hospitality at 48 percent; and accommodation and food service at 47.2 percent.

