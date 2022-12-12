Internships have gone prime time this year at Santa Fe Public Schools.

Until this year, student internships, or work-based learning at local businesses, were not as structured or organized as they became this summer through a collaboration among Santa Fe Public Schools, four hotels and the Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation.

They created an internship program called Level Up, where 22 students earned above minimum-wage in jobs at La Fonda on the Plaza, Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe and Hotel Santa Fe, as well as received regular interaction with hotel executives.

Popular in the Community