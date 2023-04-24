Santa Fe Opera solar power

Positive Energy Solar recently installed solar panels on the roof of Santa Fe Opera's Stieren Orchestra Hall.

 Photo courtesy Positive Energy Solar

The power of the sun now joins the power of the voice at the Santa Fe Opera.

The opera company is installing 431 solar panels that are expected to provide half of the opera’s daytime energy, the company said in a news release.

So far, 135 solar panels cover the roof of Stieren Orchestra Hall, which serves as a rehearsal hall and doubles as the venue for pre-opera lectures. Another 29 panels are on Dapples Pavilion, home to the Cantina, where patrons consume their preview dinners. The remainder are ground-mounted solar panels under construction now.

