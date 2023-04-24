The power of the sun now joins the power of the voice at the Santa Fe Opera.
The opera company is installing 431 solar panels that are expected to provide half of the opera’s daytime energy, the company said in a news release.
So far, 135 solar panels cover the roof of Stieren Orchestra Hall, which serves as a rehearsal hall and doubles as the venue for pre-opera lectures. Another 29 panels are on Dapples Pavilion, home to the Cantina, where patrons consume their preview dinners. The remainder are ground-mounted solar panels under construction now.
Solar power will provide electricity to The Crosby Theatre, rehearsal facilities, the Cantina and administrative buildings. The system should be operational by the June 30 start of the opera season, opera spokeswoman Emily Doyle Moore said.
The opera believes the solar panels will save the company more than $1.3 million over the expected 25- to 40-year life of the system. The 214-kilowatt solar power system will produce 400,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.
Positive Energy Solar in Santa Fe installed the solar system.
“In a place where we have such abundant natural beauty, we take seriously our responsibility to care for the land and natural resources,” Santa Fe Opera General Director Robert K. Meya said in the news release.