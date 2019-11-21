A business networking initiative known as MIX Santa Fe is ending after a decade of introducing people to one another, helping new businesses in the city get off the ground and, yes, throwing parties.
MIX, which began as a project to retain mostly young professionals in Santa Fe during an economic downturn, evolved into a well-known community development effort with paid staff and various programs to help emerging startups gain traction — including a business plan competition called BizMIX that included mentoring and judging by a panel of entrepreneurs.
Labeled by some critics as an excuse to throw a taxpayer-funded party, three of the founders of the initiative and its supporters went out with one last get-together Thursday evening, called MIXout.
“Seize a slice of Santa Fe’s most nimble networking and scintillating socializing among passionate professionals this penultimate month of the year with the ultimate MIX,” organizers wrote on Facebook. “That’s right, SITE Santa Fe is set to host a swanky soiree to celebrate the freshest finale of your lives.”
Kate Noble, who helped pioneer the networking initiative when she worked for the city’s Office of Economic Development, said various factors contributed to the decision to pull the plug on MIX.
“Santa Fe has evolved a lot in the 10 years, and it’s a very, very different environment than when we set out to ask, ‘What’s the [expletive] problem for Santa Fe and for younger professionals in Santa Fe?’ ” she said.
“Also, all of [the founders] have evolved and grown in our careers and therefore become more busy, so it’s been harder and harder to get the time and energy out of the core team,” added Noble, now president of the Santa Fe school board. “But critically, there is a financial aspect.”
Earlier this year, the city, which has provided much of the funding for the initiative, issued a request for proposals to operate a business entrepreneur accelerator and networking program. Noble said MIX Santa Fe thought it would get the contract.
Instead, the city awarded the four-year $200,000 economic development contract to another Santa Fe-based entity, Global Center for Cultural Entrepreneurship, doing business as Creative Startups.
“In retrospect, I should’ve said, ‘Why aren’t you sole-sourcing this?’ because the intention was clear on the RFP” that MIX Santa Fe was “most aligned” to do the work, Noble said.
“In the end, the city’s purchasing process did what city purchasing processes do, which is sometimes unpredictable,” she said.
Mayor Alan Webber served on Creative Startups’ board and wrote the foreword for a book authored by the organization’s co-founders, Alice Loy and Tom Aageson. At the time, Webber said he had “no idea that any contract or proposed contract was in the wind” and that he didn’t influence the city’s decision to award the $50,000-a-year contract to Creative Startups.
“It’s hard to influence something you don’t know about,” the mayor said in August.
The city offered MIX Santa Fe a $25,000-a-year contract to do networking, but it wasn’t enough to keep the initiative going, Noble said.
Co-founder Daniel Werwath said no one wanted to “be that nonprofit raising money” just so it can exist.
“MIX events have really become much more intertwined with the business plan competition,” he said. “When you take away the funding for the business plan competition, it just gets hard to pour in the amount of energy and effort to organize these events just for the sake of having events when there are so many other great things happening for community connections.”
While the lack of funding factored heavily into the decision to end MIX Santa Fe, Noble and Werwath said the organizers’ other work commitments also made it difficult to keep the initiative going.
“We’re all super busy working on our own projects,” said Werwath, who is the chief operating officer of New Mexico Inter-Faith Housing and is spearheading a plan to build a 65-unit affordable housing project on a city-owned parcel on Siler Road.
“I don’t know that people realize that we’ve been volunteers this whole time,” Werwath said. “We’ve met weekly almost 10 years to plan this stuff.”
But the initiative’s founders say they will still be involved in making Santa Fe a better place to live.
“We’ll do something else, and maybe it will be more targeted at a problem or maybe we’ll get inspired. Who knows?” Noble said. “It’s always been sort of organic.”
Werwath said organizers also wanted to go out on a high note.
“Do you want to run this thing out until it’s lame? No,” he said. “Do we run it until there’s like 25 people showing up and shoving business cards in your face? No. It’s the glamour role. Leave at the height of party.”
Noble said MIX was recognized for its work throughout the years, including an award from the “Innovations in Government Program” at Harvard University.
“We were featured on CNN as something that was working in the early days in the recession,” Noble said. “There’s been external recognition, which is great, but truly the things that I would say it’s successful for are way more local and personal. It, to me, has been wildly successful in ways I didn’t expect.”
Zane Fischer, another founder, wrote on MIX Santa Fe’s website that it has been “a significant and transformative honor for the MIX team to steward the community will, energy, and creativity that have manifested through and in partnership with MIX.
“The human connectivity, the generous sponsorships, and, ultimately, the talent that has supported this shot-from-the-hip community initiative for the past decade has revealed the best of Santa Fe,” he wrote. “And, incidentally, shown that networking doesn’t have to suck.”
