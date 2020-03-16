Santa Fe Mazda, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August, has shut down, with only a couple cars remaining on the lot at 2704 Cerrillos Road and nobody in the office.
Albuquerque bankruptcy attorney Daniel White, who represents Santa Fe Imports, the firm that owns the Mazda dealership, did not respond to calls or emails from The New Mexican.
Days after filing for bankruptcy protection, Santa Fe Imports dropped the Volvo dealership in early September. Santa Fe Mazda Volvo had been a joint dealership since 1976 after starting as Santa Fe Mazda in 1972.
The dealership has been at the Cerrillos Road location since 1979. Jud Careswell through Santa Fe Imports has owned the business since 1994.
There are 6,085 Mazda vehicles registered in Santa Fe County, according to the New Mexico Taxation & Revenue Department.
Santa Fe has no Mazda dealer right now.
“Regarding the dealership, I’m not able to share details around the closure or plans for a new dealership in the area,” Mazda USA spokesman Drew Cary wrote in an email. “Mazda USA will send a communication to the current customers of Santa Fe Mazda to notify them of the next nearest dealership.”
Albuquerque has two dealerships: Quality Mazda of Albuquerque and University Volkswagen Mazda.
