The city of Santa Fe is altering course on an order that banned reusable grocery bags during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After an emergency order issued Monday prohibited customers at grocery stores and supermarkets from using bags from home, Mayor Alan Webber issued an exception Friday that allows use of such bags but lists necessary precautions for shoppers and staff.
Stores now may allow customers to bring in reusable bags, but they must prohibit staff from handling the bags; customers using their own bags must also pack them with purchases. Stores must also clean and disinfect surfaces that come into contact with reusable bags, and must disinfect shopping carts between customers, must prohibit reusable bags from surfaces other than carts and checkout areas, and must remind customers to wash bags between uses.
"This exception is consistent with the city’s goal of waste reduction while providing protections for store staff," Webber said in a news release.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.