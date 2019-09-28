The Volvo signs have come down at Santa Fe Mazda Volvo after the dealership’s owner, Santa Fe Imports Inc., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late last month.
Terzila Careswell, named as the dealership’s general manager in the Aug. 29 bankruptcy filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, declined to comment on the change other than to say the renamed Santa Fe Mazda will remain in business as the Chapter 11 reorganization proceeds. Careswell is the daughter-in-law of dealership owner Jud Careswell, who has owned Santa Fe Imports since 1994.
Santa Fe Mazda, which had been a joint dealership since 1976, dropped Volvo on Sept. 5.
Volvo Cars USA spokesman Russell Datz wouldn’t comment on the change. “We don’t talk about business transactions,” he said.
But, Datz said, “The customers in the area will be taken care of by the next closest dealer, which is in Albuquerque. Right now, it is too soon to say if or when a replacement for Santa Fe will come.”
Meanwhile, Bob’s Imported Auto Repair owner Kurt Wegner has placed advertisements as “Santa Fe’s Volvo service alternative.”
Wegner said he is a Volvo-certified expert technician who worked for Santa Fe Mazda Volvo for 13 years and has worked on Volvos for more than 20 years.
“As far as new car warranties, that would have to be done by a dealer,” Wegner said. “But outside of warranty work, I can support anything a dealer can do.”
Wegner acquired Bob’s Imported Auto Repair, 1314 Rufina Circle, on Aug. 1, when about half of the cars it serviced were Volvos.
“I’m pushing the business to Volvos all the time,” he said.
Santa Fe Mazda opened in 1972 at 1098 St. Francis Drive, added Volvo in 1976 and moved to its current location at 2704 Cerrillos Road in 1979.