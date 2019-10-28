Santa Fe-based English Language Training Solutions was issued a U.S. patent in October for a spoken, word-based card game that helps foreign language speakers learn how to pronounce English vowel sounds properly.
The card game “Color It Out!” was derived from a color vowel chart system created 20 years ago by ELTS director and co-founder Karen Taylor. The chart has words with specific stressed vowel sounds associated with various colors that assist users in learning the correct way to pronounce English vowel sounds.
The patent was issued to Taylor, ELTS co-founder Shirley Thompson and game creator Laura McIndoo.
Some 3,000 decks of “Color It Out!” cards have been sold to English as a Second Language and English teachers since 2015.
“Color It Out!” exists as a traditional card game and the intellectual property was licensed in 2016 to Blue Canoe, a Bellevue, Wash., company that created a digital version of the game.
The patent positions ELTS to explore applying for patents in other countries, Taylor said.
