The Santa Fe Business Expo and Job Fair will be back for the 16th year but, like nearly everything else now, employers and job seekers will meet virtually.
The online event will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 and noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 via the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce website, santafechamber.com.
“It’s the first business and job expo of its kind in New Mexico,” said Kate Capener, the chamber’s events and program manager. “A person interested in moving to Santa Fe but doesn’t have a job lined up, this is a perfect place for them.”
The virtual job fair focuses on Santa Fe, but the chamber is promoting it throughout New Mexico and welcomes “attendance” from anywhere else. Capener expects more than 80 “booths” with more than 1,000 attendees and more than 300 job listings.
“It will look like a floor plan you see at an expo,” Capener said of the online layout, which will have various tiles representing booths, workshops, presentations and a “now hiring” booth to apply for jobs. “You get transported to a virtual booth. You still have one-on-one interaction with someone in the booth.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.