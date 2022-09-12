Entrepreneurs in Santa Fe don’t have to go it alone to launch a business.
For the past two years, Santa Fe Innovates has offered boot camp business accelerators to vet the feasibility of entrepreneurs’ ideas.
Some 50 entrepreneurs have passed through Jon Mertz‘s boot camps at Santa Fe Innovates.
Now Santa Fe Innovates has teamed up with the University of New Mexico and the city of Santa Fe to establish the UNM Anderson School of Management’s Center for Responsible Entrepreneurship in Santa Fe.
Under the UNM aegis, Santa Fe entrepreneurs can now take part in center programs to build business plans and develop a product — the next steps beyond the boot camps.
“Now we can offer depth and breadth of programming,” said Mertz, founder and CEO of Santa Fe Innovates. “Right now, Santa Fe Innovates focuses primarily on early stage planning. This is an outgrowth of Santa Fe Innovates’ work and UNM’s work with New Mexico for Good.”
New Mexico for Good is an Anderson School initiative focused on education, research and responsible economic development.
“Jon is looking to institutionalize what he’s doing up there,” said Robert Delcampo, an Anderson professor integrally involved in establishing the center. “He’s found businesses that are niche, that are uniquely Santa Fe. We have a champion in Santa Fe.”
UNM will provide administrative and education support to the center, as well as provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to earn microcertificates, a 21st century education concept where students can earn university certifications in specific subjects with as little as 10 to 40 hours of course work, Delcampo said.
The Center for Responsible Entrepreneurship (nbs.net/for-sustainability-centres) so far is a virtual setup, wherever Mertz can set up workshops and boot camps. The city’s Office of Economic Development is a partner in the center in the role of providing a potential physical location, financial support and a conduit for students.
“Eventually, we would like to incorporate the center into the midtown campus,” said Rich Brown, the city’s community and economic development director. “We have a pipeline of entrepreneurs. We get a lot of calls.”
The Center for Responsible Entrepreneurship in Santa Fe could serve as a model for the Anderson School to replicate elsewhere in New Mexico, Delcampo said.
“It’s huge,” Delcampo said about bringing a UNM center to Santa Fe. “The small-business community is the heart of Santa Fe. This opens the rest of the state to us.”
Before launching the center, Santa Fe Institute, the Anderson School and the city had two community input sessions in Santa Fe, with results being incorporated into the programming, Mertz said.
Participants suggested the center provide training for mentors who guide entrepreneurs; add entrepreneurial training in high schools; and offer internships to high school students.
“I was really blown away by the people who showed up at the community sessions,” Mertz said.