The Santa Fe Innovates business accelerator for startup entrepreneurs will have online workshops focused on validating a business startup idea on five Saturdays from April 17 to May 15.
The focus will be on forming a startup idea — or ideation in founder Jon Mertz’s vocabulary — that comes up with a product that solves a “problem” or has a reason for a customer to buy it.
“We get entrepreneurs to kick around an idea for a while,” Mertz said. “We are trying to get an early stage idea developed to the next stage.”
One key component for a solo entrepreneur is to build a team or at least add a co-founder before making a pitch to an investor, Mertz said.
The five-week course ends with entrepreneurs pitching the idea to a panel of experts for evaluation. During the five weeks, participants will be paired with a mentor.
The enrollment deadline for the free course is April 10 at santafeinnovates.com/it-starts-with-an-idea-but-being-an-entrepreneur-takes-work/
