The Santa Fe Innovates business accelerator for startup entrepreneurs was about to launch in spring in cafe settings when the coronavirus pandemic squelched live gatherings.
Since then, founder Jon Mertz has retooled the accelerator into a virtual program that started Monday.
Entrepreneurs will go through a four-month online program to evaluate and shape a business idea, determine a customer base, write a business plan, and learn how to launch the product and make pitches to investors.
“The two key deliverables are a business plan and investor pitch,” Mertz said. “They will get deeper sense of who is their customer.”
The online program lasts about four months with self-directed video instruction. Coaching hours via Zoom are also available with current and former startup executives, he said.
Entrepreneurs can sign up for the accelerator at santafeinnovates.com.
