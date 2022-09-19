Santa Fe Indian Market is going on the road with its first market in Albuquerque.
Santa Fe Indian Market@Albuquerque will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2 at Glorieta Station, 573 Commercial St., in downtown Albuquerque.
“Previous directors have talked about doing something in Albuquerque before,” said Jamie Schulze, operations director at Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, which operates Indian Market. “This is the first time we have executed it.”
The Albuquerque market as well as SWAIA’s new Lloyd Kiva New Runway Show at Bishop’s Lodge are the brainchild of Kim Peone, who became SWAIA’s executive director in April 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic just as events around the world were being canceled.
Albuquerque and Bishop’s Lodge on Sept. 30 are two new events that double the selling opportunities for Native American vendors, in addition to the 100-year-old summer market and the Winter Market.
“The artists need more opportunities and more tools, and we pushed to make this happen,” Schulze said.
All 100 booths for the Albuquerque event already have been reserved by juried artists for Santa Fe Indian Market, which this year had 665 booths and 800 artists, Schulze said.
Santa Fe Indian Market@Albuquerque was timed to take place the first weekend of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the largest attendance event in Albuquerque.
“We are leveraging the huge audience that visits Albuquerque each fall for the balloon fiesta and delivering on our organization’s mission to provide opportunities to promote Native artists 365 days a year,” Peone said in a news release.