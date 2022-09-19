Santa Fe Indian Market is going on the road with its first market in Albuquerque.

Santa Fe Indian Market@Albuquerque will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2 at Glorieta Station, 573 Commercial St., in downtown Albuquerque.

“Previous directors have talked about doing something in Albuquerque before,” said Jamie Schulze, operations director at Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, which operates Indian Market. “This is the first time we have executed it.”

