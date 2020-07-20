Santa Fe County had the highest median home sales price in the state in June, and New Mexico had its highest statewide median sales price of $231,000 since the New Mexico Association of Realtors started keeping statistics in 2008.
Santa Fe's median price was $415,000, far ahead of $368,000 in Los Alamos County, which usually has the state’s highest median home price.
The Santa Fe median home price rose 11.6 percent from May and 4 percent from June 2019.
The New Mexico Association of Realtors counted 193 homes sales in June in Santa Fe County, down from 234 in June 2019 but up from 134 homes sales in May, as the real estate market bottomed out amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Statewide, the number of homes sold in June slightly exceeded June 2019 sales, with the margin stemming from increased sales in Bernalillo County.
“Lack of inventory continues to be a problem across the state,” association CEO M. Steven Anaya said in a news release. “Listings are down nearly 60 percent from last year at this time. This is reflected in the continuing rise in median prices.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.