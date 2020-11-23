Gasoline prices statewide dropped to an average of $2.01 per gallon for regular unleaded Nov. 19, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.
New Mexico's average fuel price has floated around $2 a gallon since early October.
Santa Fe's average remained stable at $1.92 the past two weeks. Santa Fe has had the lowest gasoline prices among New Mexico’s metropolitan areas since Sept. 24, according to AAA.
The Nov. 19 average fuel price in Albuquerque was $2.06, $2.05 in Farmington and $2.02 in Las Cruces. The national average was $2.12.
New Mexico gasoline prices are 51 cents cheaper than one year ago, with Santa Fe’s price down 65 cents.
The 10 states with the cheapest gasoline prices were at $1.88 and below.
“Pump prices seem to have stabilized since last week as demand fell and supply grew,” AAA spokesman Daniel Armbruster said. “Drivers continue to pay much less for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel due to COVID-19 concerns remaining.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.