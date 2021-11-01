Santa Feans paid an average of $3.32 for one gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, the highest since Sept. 8, 2014, the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch reported Thursday.
Santa Fe and Las Cruces had the highest increases at 5 cents over the prior week among the state’s metro areas and New Mexico overall. One year ago, the Santa Fe average was $1.95, the AAA statistics show.
Albuquerque, which was at $3.24 per gallon, and Santa Fe, along with New Mexico at $3.32, remain below the national average fuel prices of $3.40 per gallon. Las Cruces was at $3.42 and Farmington remained unchanged from week to week at $3.49.
AAA attributes the high prices to crude oil price staying above $80 a barrel after being in the low $60s range in August.
In 2014, Santa Fe peaked at $3.53 but tumbled to below $2 per gallon by December, AAA spokesman Daniel Armbruster said.
