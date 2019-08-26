It is doubtful gasoline prices in Santa Fe will increase more than a couple cents, if at all, during the Labor Day weekend as fuel prices in the state have been falling for about a month, AAA Texas/New Mexico reported.
Santa Fe average fuel prices have dropped from $2.64 per gallon on July 18 to $2.49 on Aug. 22, according to the most recent survey by the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.
The Santa Fe price dropped 4 cents from the previous week, with the statewide average inching down 2 cents to $2.50 The national average is pegged at $2.60 per gallon.
“The low price of crude oil is the chief reason,” AAA Texas/New Mexico spokesman Daniel Armbruster said. “We’re seeing very high demand, but the supply is able to keep up.”
Armbruster said he does not believe Labor Day demand will add enough pressure to alter the downward trajectory of gas prices.
AAA predicts “significantly less expensive” fall gasoline prices across the country. Santa Fe drivers already are paying 27 cents per gallon less now than they did one year ago.