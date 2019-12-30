Average gasoline prices in Santa Fe were down to $2.40 per gallon the day after Christmas, a five cent drop from the prior week but 21 cents higher than one year ago, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.
Santa Fe was a few cents lower than the $2.43 statewide average and 15 cents below the national average at $2.55. Albuquerque had the state’s cheapest fuel Dec. 26 at $2.37, Farmington the most expensive among the metro areas at $2.65 and Lac Cruces mirrored Santa Fe at $2.40.
As is customary, Santa Fe was higher than the Texas average at $2.22, and lower than Colorado’s $2.70, according to AAA.
“Even with a record amount of travel volume anticipated for the year-end holiday period, gas price averages will continue to trickle down in most areas across the state,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA New Mexico spokesperson.
State offers free tax workshop for new business owners
New business owners can sign up for a free tax workshop being offered Jan. 14cq in Santa Fe by the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Departmentcq.
The New Business Workshopcq will run from 9 to 11 a.m.cq at the Manuel Lujan Buildingcq, 1200 S. St. Francis Drivecq. A Spanish-language version will take from 2 to 4 p.m.cq on the same day in the same location.
The workshop will introduce business owners to tax reporting in New Mexico. It will touch on the reporting system for gross receipts; the withholding and compensating taxcq programs; nontaxable transaction certificatescq; estimated income tax payments for business owners; deductions; and exemptions from gross receipts and e-filing.
Participants are encouraged to register at tax.newmexico.govcq under the “News & Alerts” tab and then under “Workshop Schedule” or call (505) 841-6393cq.
Gasoline prices, traffic conditions and mapping a route can be achieved on the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android found at www.AAA.com/mobile.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.