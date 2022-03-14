No surprise: Santa Fe County set a record-high average price Thursday for regular unleaded gasoline at $4.12 per gallon in the weekly survey of metro areas by AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.
This exceeded the record from July 7, 2008, by 8 cents, and gas prices in Santa Fe increased 52 cents per gallon from the prior week. Santa Fe was not alone, as national gas prices rose 59 cents to an average of $4.32, and across New Mexico prices rose 55 cents to an average of $4.18.
Albuquerque had an average prices at $4.18 per gallon, Las Cruces at $4.19 and Farmington at $4.33, AAA reported.
“Gas prices skyrocketed at a pace we’ve never seen before,” AAA New Mexico spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said. “Prices are anticipated to keep rising until the market figures out how to balance the current uncertainties due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”
