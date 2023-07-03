Santa Fe Foodies LLC, with a new sponsorship from author George R.R. Martin‘s Highgarden Entertainment, will broaden the offerings on the Santa Fe Foodies website.
The sponsorship with an undisclosed dollar value is the first for Robert McCormick‘s Santa Fe Foodies site. He monetized the website a year ago with subscriptions for additional restaurant listings and categories of listings and also started accepting advertising from about a half-dozen restaurants.
What started as a hobby five years ago has turned into a job for McCormick, a web designer by trade and musician on the side.
“The goal is to create an environment where people can celebrate the local food culture,” McCormick said. “I’m just adding more layers to what it already is. It’s just going to be a lot more interesting.”
McCormick is also the administrator of the Santa Fe Foodies Facebook page. He has built a listing of 300 restaurants in 190 categories with some user reviews also added.
McCormick hinted at some of the additions in the works. These will include Santa Fe Foodies News, a blog series where McCormick interviews people in the foodie community along with cooking videos.
“It’s going to be a very creative approach to promote our food culture,” McCormick said.
McCormick installed a paywall when he added paid subscriptions with free and paid sections on the site for the past year, but he took the paywall down in May to allow access to everything on the site. The 300 subscribers who pay $19.95 per year get discounts at about 20 local restaurants.
“New subscribers have gone up since I took the paywall down,” he said.
McCormick and Highgarden declined to say the amount of the sponsorship.
“We’re working with him on a monthly basis to build a platform for the community to have a voice,” said Guillermo Tilley, general manager at Highgarden Entertainment. “It’s another way for us to reach the community with our shared interest with Santa Fe Foodies.”
Highgarden operates the Jean Cocteau Cinema and Beastly Books.