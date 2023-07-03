Santa Fe Foodies LLC, with a new sponsorship from author George R.R. Martin‘s Highgarden Entertainment, will broaden the offerings on the Santa Fe Foodies website.

The sponsorship with an undisclosed dollar value is the first for Robert McCormick‘s Santa Fe Foodies site. He monetized the website a year ago with subscriptions for additional restaurant listings and categories of listings and also started accepting advertising from about a half-dozen restaurants.

What started as a hobby five years ago has turned into a job for McCormick, a web designer by trade and musician on the side.

