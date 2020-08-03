Santa Fe-based STAR Cryoelectronics has received a $245,654 grant to custom fabricate superconducting devices for the U.S. Navy.
STAR Cryoelectronics was founded in 1999 and has 10 employees at its Bisbee Court development and manufacturing facility.
It develops and manufactures magnetic sensor products for nondestructive testing of materials and basic physics research, company founder and President Robin Cantor said.
Half of the company’s business is overseas with clients mostly at university, corporate or government research labs, he said.
The company develops sensors and also cryogenics systems to reach the low temperatures to operate the devices, Cantor said.
Prior to founding STAR Cryoelectronics, Cantor was manager of the magnetic-sensing SQUID Technology Group at Conductus Inc., since renamed to Superconductor Technologies, in Sunnyvale, Calif. He acquired the technology from that company to launch STAR. Cantor also worked for a year at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
