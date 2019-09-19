The state of New Mexico is partnering with Descartes Labs on a project to detect and measure methane emissions in the Permian Basin, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday.
The Santa Fe-based tech firm will use a model called the Data Refinery, which can detect methane through public and private sources such as satellite data, aerial platforms and ground sensors throughout the petroleum-rich basin in southeastern New Mexico.
According to the governor and Descartes, the system can help oil and gas companies better manage emissions and help state inspectors identify problem areas in the Permian, a major producer of methane released into the atmosphere in New Mexico.
“We’ll be the first place in the country to have access to data that’s meaningful for us to do something about reducing methane emissions,” Lujan Grisham said at a Descartes event in Santa Fe. “It will close the gap in data we do not have.”
Methane is one of the most potent greenhouse gases because of its ability to absorb heat in Earth’s atmosphere. It is believed to trap 28 times more atmospheric heat than carbon dioxide over a period of 100 years, according to Descartes.
“Making this data accessible is a first step in trying to bring data into policy discussions, trying to bring data into making the state more efficient,” said Descartes CEO Mark Johnson.
Lujan Grisham signed an executive order in January charging two state departments with developing a regulatory framework to “secure reductions in oil and gas sector methane emissions,” as part of a state goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at least 45 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.
Those departments — Environment and Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources — created the Methane Advisory Panel, which includes members of the oil and gas industry and local and national nonprofit organizations. The departments held public meetings over the summer to gather community input on the issue.
The Environment Department on Thursday said that innovation was “critical” to lowering methane emissions in the state and that the Data Refinery would “assist us in understanding what’s happening in New Mexico.”
“A pioneering methane detection tool like the one Descartes is developing is extremely useful as [the Environment Department] and [Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources] develop an enforceable methane regulatory strategy for the oil and gas industry,” spokeswoman Maddy Hayden said.
Several oil and gas companies also spoke at Thursday’s event.
Scott Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources, urged elected officials, regulators and midstream oil and gas companies to work together to build more gas pipelines in the basin, which would help lead to less flaring of natural gas.
Robert Eales, environmental manager at EOG Resources, noted that his company reduced methane emissions by 45 percent between 2017 and 2018.