Santa Fe-based film and television production company Goodwest Productions has optioned an original screenplay called The Penny by New Mexico writers Donald Davenport and Harry Musselwhite.
“This is our first feature we have optioned,” Goodwest co-founder Steve Graham said.
Steve and Carolyn Graham established Goodwest in Santa Fe in 2019. They have a New Mexico food and culture show called Fork in the Road in development, and they have produced a short called Arroyo.
Goodwest is looking for co-producers and investors to finance The Penny, which Steve Graham believes will be a $4 million to $5 million production if it sells to a streaming outlet. But the independent film could grow to a $10 million to $20 million production if it is picked up for theatrical release, he said.
The Penny is set in Albuquerque, and most of the filming will be done in Albuquerque. Steve Graham intends to use an all-New Mexico crew, and much of the cast will be New Mexicans.
If the coronavirus pandemic allows, filming could start in mid-2021, he said.
Steve Graham was executive producer for the Syfy channel zombie TV series Z Nation, and Carolyn Graham is former CEO of New Mexico Magazine.
