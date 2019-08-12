Naruto Ramen, the Albuquerque ramen shop by Santa Fe’s Fukuda family, is expanding into the Sawmill Market food hall set to open in February in Albuquerque’s Sawmill District.
Naruto Ramen joins Dr. Field Goods Kitchen as two Santa Fe eateries claiming spots in Albuquerque’s first food hall.
Sawmill Market is being developed by Heritage Hotels & Resorts, which has two hotels across from Sawmill Market and owns five hotels in downtown Santa Fe. The project’s concept developer is Grove Cafe & Market in Albuquerque.
The Fukuda family also is opening Mampuku Ramen in Santa Fe. The family recently closed Shohko Café, which had been serving Japanese cuisine in Santa Fe since 1977.