All of a sudden, app-based delivery services like Fetch Delivery and Dashing Delivery, both based in Santa Fe, are front and center in the instantly sprouted shelter-in-place economy.
Three weeks ago, they were just delivery services, predominantly of restaurant meals. Now they are a lifeline for people who are staying at home to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Fetch, since its launch in September 2018, has always delivered all sorts of items, but until early March, restaurants made up 75 percent of deliveries. Now it’s about 50-50 restaurants vs. supermarkets and other large retailers, said Gordon Schaeffer, Fetch’s CEO and founder.
“We have had title companies use us,” Schaeffer said. “We’ve had automotive dealers have us pick up parts from four shops. Someone left a bag at the airport and we picked it up.”
Fetch added 25 businesses to its delivery roster in two weeks after signing up 100 since opening in 2018. Schaeffer said Fetch has made 50,000 deliveries since then, 1,000 just in the past couple weeks.
“Grocery delivery has taken off and grown 300 percent in the last [three] weeks,” said Jediah Seidman, local business operations director at Fetch.
Before the novel coronavirus era, Dashing Delivery dabbled in nonrestaurant stops, but that made up only 5 percent of business, owner Justin Greene said.
“We did it for corporate customers but did not actively advertise it,” Greene said. “We are now actively doing it. People want the accessibility of what they had two weeks ago from the comfort of the couch.”
Fetch and Dashing are the locally based delivery services along with the out-of-town, app-based delivery services such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, BringMeThat and Instacart that have arrived in Santa Fe since late 2017.
Fetch is only in Santa Fe and Tesuque, but Schaeffer also wants to bring the service to Albuquerque and Taos and is considering adding Eldorado. He believes his business model could be expanded to many states.
The company mixes tech with old-fashioned methods. People order by app, but drivers call restaurants to place orders and go shopping at other stores just like the public.
Fetch has 5,000 customers signed up, 2,000 of them new customers in just the past month, Schaeffer said.
“I would guess we would have 10,000 customers in the next three to six months,” Schaeffer said. “We’re probably going to see five years’ growth in five months.”
Fetch allows customers to have drivers make up to four stops for one delivery. Delivery starts at $5 for Fetch, with an additional $5 for each stop.
Schaeffer likes to call his company more of a concierge service than delivery, and it is a lifeline for customer Barbara Dunigan, who has mobility limitations with arthritis and a knee replacement. In her mid-70s, she uses other delivery services, too, but Fetch is her workhorse.
“The reason they appeal to me, the main reason, really, they will make four stops in one delivery,” Dunigan said. “To me, it’s huge. That is a real bonus for me. I have them pick up my mail, maybe I have a deposit at the credit union and a prescription to pick up at Walgreens. They just do anything for me.”
Schaeffer said Dunigan uses Fetch almost daily with multiple stops 78 percent of the time.
Fetch has 25 drivers as independent contractors after adding 10 drivers in the past three weeks, with expectations of adding up to 25 more in the next few months. Dashing Delivery has 15 drivers who are company employees. Drivers for both companies keep 100 percent of their tips.
Greene started Dashing Delivery in 2003 and also has 5,000 customers. The delivery charge there starts at $6. He said he got a head start with getting ready for the coronavirus rush.
“We’ve been watching and preparing with restaurants for well over a month,” Greene said. “I started talking with my restaurants at the end of February. Nobody believed me.”
The nature of the business has changed in the last couple of weeks. Gloves and disinfectant are new tools of the trade.
“We do contactless drop-offs now,” Greene said. “We used to sit and chat with people. We’re not as chatty as we used to be.”
The whole drive-thru and delivery dynamic has long been in place, but delivery of sit-down restaurant meals and household items could become a new normal once the shelter-in-place era ends.
“Most of our customers will have a great experience and will turn this into a lifestyle change for a long time,” Greene said.
