Justin Crowe stepped into the “Shark Tank” to ask for a $400,000 investment and offering a 5% stake in his Santa Fe company, Parting Stone.
In the Shark Tank episode that aired Friday, April 7, on ABC, Crowe described the heartache of getting a bag of ashes when a loved one is cremated. His company, Parting Stone, has created a way to transform human and animal ashes into rounded, polished stones.
He presented each shark with a box containing a stone: portions of the remains of his grandfather.
The sharks were fascinated — until Crowe brought up company revenue and losses. Parting Stone revenue was $350,000 in 2020, $850,000 in 2021 and $1.2 million in 2022, but with losses nearly matching revenue — the 2022 loss was $800,000.
“I can’t get past the losses,” shark Barbara Corcoran said.
Shark Mark Cuban quickly declined, and actress Gwyneth Paltrow, a guest shark, wasn’t interested.
“The losses can be fixed with automation,” Crowe told them. “We are two years from breaking even.”
Parting Stone already has the Arrowhead Center at New Mexico State University and 55 angel investors fronting him $3.5 million.
“That’s a lot of investors,” shark Lori Greiner said.
Greiner and fellow shark Kevin O’Leary teamed up to offer Crowe the $400,000 but asked for 20% equity.
“I can’t do 20%,” Crowe said. “I can do 7%.”
“What decade would we ever see our money back?” Greiner said.
Greiner, O’Leary and Crowe agreed to 10% equity and also agreed to royalties. Crowe would pay the sharks a $20 royalty for each consumer package sold and $12.50 for each funeral package until the $400,000 is recouped.
“It’s the nicest thing I’ve seen to deal with ashes,” Greiner said after the show.
O’Leary tweeted: “There are two areas that I invest in and have for decades — weddings and death. Both are completely recession-proof!”
Crowe said Parting Stone has partnered with 600 funeral homes across the country, out of about 20,000 in the U.S.
“I’m really happy with how the deal went,” Crowe said at a Shark Tank viewing at Parting Stone just after the episode aired. “The value we get from them as partners is absolutely worth the 10% equity.”
Along with the $400,000, Crowe took part in Shark Tank for the national exposure.
“We’re expecting the TV viewership to be 4 million,” Crowe told The New Mexican. “You don’t need to receive ashes after cremation, and more people need to know that.”
He told the watch-party gathering of more than 100 people that he hopes the light bulb comes on for the general public that the Parting Stone option is a much more amenable way to deal with cremated remains.
“We want to get as many people to get to that light bulb moment in eight minutes as we can,” he told the gathering.