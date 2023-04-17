051221PartingStones_62.JPG (copy)

Justin Crowe, owner of Parting Stone, is photographed in 2021 with some of the stones his business creates from cremated remains.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Justin Crowe stepped into the “Shark Tank” to ask for a $400,000 investment and offering a 5% stake in his Santa Fe company, Parting Stone.

In the Shark Tank episode that aired Friday, April 7, on ABC, Crowe described the heartache of getting a bag of ashes when a loved one is cremated. His company, Parting Stone, has created a way to transform human and animal ashes into rounded, polished stones.

He presented each shark with a box containing a stone: portions of the remains of his grandfather.

