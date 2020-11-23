More homes sold in October in Santa Fe County than any month in 2020, according to the New Mexico Association of Realtors.
The association reported 313 home sales in Santa Fe last month at a median price of $465,000, up from the 244 homes sold in October 2019.
Santa Fe countered statewide figures in home sales with 32 more homes sold in October than September, while statewide month-to-month home sales dipped by 18 to 2,431.
Santa Fe homes in October were on the market an average of 49 days, the lowest number since May when the first coronavirus lockdown eased.
